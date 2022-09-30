This year's International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) brought together all segments of the grain-based foods industry, from Sept. 18–21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Held in Las Vegas every three years, IBIE gathers the baking community to fuel the next generation of bakers, promote economic growth, and educate and advance the future of baking together. The expo offers the complete range of equipment, supply, and ingredient solutions and showcases the newest baking technology. In addition, the BEST in Baking Program presented its top honors and qualifiers with awards.

Close to 20,000 professionals registered for the expo, ready to take their baking businesses to the next level after pandemic-induced challenges filled much of the gap in the show’s three-year cycle. Over the four-day expo, attendees flooded the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, looking for the latest equipment, ingredient, and supply solutions from more than 800 industry suppliers. While exhibitor personnel and non-exhibiting supplier guests fell just shy of pre-pandemic numbers, baker attendee participation was an astounding 25% ahead, further cementing the perception from exhibitors that high-quality bakers—with intent to buy—were walking the show floor.

Owned by the American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA), with support from the Retail Bakers of America (RBA), all proceeds from this non-profit event are invested back into the industry.

Check out the above slideshow of booths that SF&WB visited, and check out our IBIE landing page here.



