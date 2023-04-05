As part of General Mills’ commitment to advance regenerative agriculture, on April 4 the company shared several new initiatives across its brands and through consumer-facing efforts that aim to protect the planet and support farmers. Strategic partnerships with American Farmland Trust and Rodale Institute will accelerate regenerative agriculture techniques across key regions in California and the Northern Great Plains.

“As a global food company rooted in agriculture, we’re dependent on natural resources, like organic wheat for our Annie’s macaroni and cheese and almonds for our LÄRABAR products, among others,” said Jon Nudi, group president, North America retail at General Mills. “We’re focused on regenerating our planet and protecting the food supply for future generations. By partnering with organizations like Rodale Institute and American Farmland Trust, General Mills and its brands further our commitment to regenerative farming and standing for good.”

The programs and partnerships being launched include:

American Farmland Trust: In honor of LÄRABAR’s 20-year anniversary, the brand is partnering with American Farmland Trust’s Women for the Land program to deliver grants to women-owned or operated farms in California’s San Joaquin Valley to support further adoption of regenerative agriculture techniques. General Mills sources 100% of its almonds from California, a state facing extreme water stress. By advancing regenerative agriculture, LÄRABAR aims to improve both soil health and water outcomes in this key sourcing area.

The one-year $80,000 commitment will fund educational programming and on-farm technical assistance through diverse peer-to-peer outreach and educational approaches. This will enable American Farmland Trust to continue providing equitable access to programming and support of historically underserved farming communities, improving the economic viability and climate resilience of local women-run and women-owned farms. Select LÄRABAR packaging will feature a QR code that shoppers can scan to access an immersive website experience to explore the ins-and-outs of regenerative almond farming and learn more about the partnership.

“The Women for the Land program is proud to partner with LÄRABAR on our inaugural program,” said Gabrielle Roesch-McNally, American Farmland Trust’s Women for the Land director. “Through grants and technical assistance, this program will specifically help reach small-scale women farmers who do not always have the same opportunities to access traditional conservation incentive dollars, which can help fill critical gaps in the regenerative agriculture adoption system.”

Rodale Institute: General Mills has established a multi-year partnership with Rodale Institute to advance the company’s 2030 regenerative agriculture goal while supporting American farmers. The partnership provides organic farmers in General Mills’ supply chain with practical, on-the-ground technical assistance from Rodale Institute’s organic consultants.

Through the partnership, General Mills will implement monitoring practices to track improvements in soil health on participating farms and develop a forum for farmer-to-farmer mentorship focused on Northern Great Plains and California – key regions where General Mills sources organic wheat, oat and tomatoes for brands like Annie’s, Cascadian Farm and Muir Glen.

“We commend General Mills for its leadership in advancing regenerative organic agriculture,” said Jeff Tkach, chief impact officer at Rodale Institute. “This collaboration signals their commitment to regenerate farming landscapes and champion American organic farmers, while meeting growing consumer demand for organic food.”

Grow for Good: During Earth Month, consumers can learn about and support the regenerative agriculture farmer-led movement while using their Fetch rewards app to shop all General Mills brands, including Annie’s, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, LÄRABAR, Nature Valley, Oui, EPIC Provisions, and more.

Shoppers who buy a minimum of $35 of General Mills products throughout the month of April can scan their receipts through the Fetch rewards app to earn up to 3,500 Fetch Points and pick one of four regenerative agriculture projects. General Mills will donate $5 to the project of their choice. Participating partners involved in the giving campaign include American Farmland Trust, Rodale Institute, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

For more information on General Mills’ Grow for Good campaign, visit GeneralMills.com/growforgood.

Together, these partnerships and initiatives will further advance General Mills toward one million acres of regenerative agriculture farmland by 2030.

