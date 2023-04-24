The Hain Celestial Group has announced that Jennifer Davis has been named chief communications officer, reporting to Wendy Davidson, chief executive officer, Hain.

Davis has extensive experience building brands and corporate reputation for leading CPG companies including Kellogg’s, Tyson Foods, General Mills, and Hershey’s, among others.

Most recently she served as senior director, head of communications, PR & consumer affairs (Americas) for Glanbia Performance Nutrition. Previously, she was associate director, global communications for Kellogg.