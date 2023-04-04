The Hain Celestial Group, manufacturer of brands like Garden of Eatin' and Veggie Straws, has announced that Michael Hunter has been named chief commercial officer, international, with sales responsibilities covering Hain’s international business. Hunter is reporting to Wolfgang Goldenitsch, chief executive officer, Hain International, and is based in the UK.

Hunter has vast experience in the food industry, being responsible for sales in multi-billion dollar businesses and innovative startups. He brings a wealth of experience in food, particularly his background in the plant-based sector.

Most recently he was chief commercial officer at Meatless Farms. Previously he held several roles at Kellogg Company including vice president, global sales and vice president sales, Europe, among additional leadership roles over more than 20 years.

