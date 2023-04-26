Dunkin’ has unveiled two new pick-me-ups to keep guests fueled all day long:

Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer: Served warm, this flaky croissant is filled with ham and Swiss cheese and finished with a sprinkling of shredded cheese.

Iced Lemon Loaf: This rich lemon cake is topped with sweet lemon icing and served prepackaged to ensure a tender, moist crumb.

In addition, to complement the return of Dunkin's Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, it has released a Butter Pecan Donut. The doughnut features a classic yeast donut shell filled with Butter Pecan flavored buttercreme, topped with vanilla-flavored icing and crunchy, sweet butternut topping.

