Dunkin’ has unveiled its holiday menu. Fans can take their cookie love to the next level by trying the new Cookie Butter Donut, a classic yeast doughnut shell with cookie butter buttercreme filling, topped with maple-flavored icing and a sprinkling of crushed cookies.

It also debuted its Pancake Wake-Up Wrap. Guests can kickstart their day with a portable pancake featuring a hint of sweet maple flavor, filled with egg, melted cheese, sausage, or bacon, and served with a side of syrup. The pancake wrap is also available without meat.

In addition, Dunkin' is also bringing back its Cranberry Orange Muffin. The bakery treat features a subtle orange flavor and is topped with sanding sugar for an on-the-go treat.

“We created our newest lineup with the holiday go-getters in mind—those that go the extra mile to make the holiday season bright for everyone else,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’. “We hope that both our classic and new menu items, like the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, will excite Dunkin’ fans and power them to make the most of every minute this season.”

To further brighten the season, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is helping to sprinkle cheer this month and bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness. Guests can donate $1 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide to support this cause. Read more about the Foundation at joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.

To stay up to date on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.



