Papa Johns is bringing a new flavor to its menu and expanding its Papadia lineup, this time by joining forces with PepsiCo Foodservice to deliver fans a product mashup that combines its signature flatbread-style sandwich with the “cool” flavors of Doritos Cool Ranch to create the all-new Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia.

The savory new Papadia is made to order, and features Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, original dough filled with the customer’s choice of chicken, beef, steak, or other fillings of their choice. The Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia is toasted and then dusted with bold ranch seasoning. In addition, customers opt to receive extra sauce on the side.

Inspired by the "piadina" and introduced to the Papa Johns menu in 2020, the Papadia is an Italian flatbread-style sandwich that combines the original Papa Johns crust made with our fresh, never frozen dough people crave with toppings. It’s part pizza, part sandwich.

“At Papa Johns, flavor exploration puts us at the forefront of our menu innovation, which is why we couldn’t be more excited to bring together our Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® promise with the iconic flavor of Doritos Cool Ranch to create this limited-time Papadia,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of menu strategy and calendar planning. “Our partnership with PepsiCo Foodservice allowed us to leverage the bold taste of Doritos Cool Ranch to reimagine a specialty seasoning for the Papadia, which offers new and current consumers the ultimate chip and sandwich experience and gives them a bold taste in every bite, so delicious you’ll wish you had thought of it first.”

Beginning Monday, May 1, the Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia will be available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members and will become available nationwide on Thursday, May 4. The limited-time offering will live on menus through July 23, for just $7.99.

“Doritos fans are always looking for unexpected ways to experience the flavors they love, and we are proud to deliver on just that through this collaboration with Papa Johns,” said Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. “At PepsiCo we strive to create unique and delicious culinary offerings that go beyond the bag, and we can’t wait to hear how much fans love this twist on the classic Papadia.”

The Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia furthers Papa Johns commitment to product innovation, following the debut of its Crispy Parm Pizza earlier this year, and Pepperoni Crusted Papadia last fall.

More information about the new Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia can be found at papajohns.com.