Smartfood and Doritos, two snack brands owned by PepsiCo, have announced a second collaboration on a new snack product. Smartfood Doritos Cool Ranch popcorn features the tangy flavor blend associated with the tortilla chip, blending onion, garlic, tomato, and spice on Smartfood’s air-popped, ready-to-eat popcorn.

The limited-edition snack follows last year’s Smartfood Doritos Nacho Cheese popcorn. The introduction marked the first mashup between the two brands.

Smartfood Doritos Cool Ranch currently is available in select stores, and it will be on shelves nationwide beginning in June. Consumers can pick up the latest Smartfood flavor in two sizes through September: the 6.25oz bag has an SRP of $5.19, and the 2.00oz package has an SRP of $2.49.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current

“Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list.

to view the current “Top 50” rankings.

Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery