Partake Foods, the gluten-free, vegan, and allergy-friendly company, has announced the launch of its new Classic Graham Crackers, perfect for s’mores season and as a year-round snack, available in June at Target stores nationwide, as well as online at Imperfect Foods and World Market.

Partake Classic Graham Crackers have a hint of cinnamon, and are the perfect size and shape for s’mores, on-the-go, and lunchboxes. They’re safe for school and summer camps, and can be used for pie crusts. Just like all Partake products, the Classic Graham Crackers are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free of the top 9 allergens.

“Graham Crackers are a summer staple, and we are so excited to offer our customers this new innovation from Partake,” said Denise Woodard, founder & CEO of Partake Foods. “As we expand our offerings of delicious, allergy-friendly foods, we are thrilled to continue our mission to make snack time more inclusive for those with and without food restrictions.”

Each 6.75-oz. box of Partake Classic Graham Crackers will contain 18 squares and retail for $5.49.