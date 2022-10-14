Cinnamon Toast Crunch has teamed up with Marvel Comics to offer Spider-Man fans a limited-edition collectible box that pays homage to Peter Parker’s hero origin story in “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Featuring a first-of-its kind fifth panel, the extra sheet folds out into a two-page comic spread highlighting a recreation of the 1962 cover of Amazing Fantasy #15—the first-ever appearance of Spider-Man in a Marvel comic book.

"Bringing two major fandoms together—Spider-Man and Cinnamon Toast Crunch—has been an honor for General Mills. We are thrilled to help celebrate Spider-Man’s legacy with this partnership, while also paying tribute to a nostalgic activity like reading the back of the cereal box while enjoying your breakfast," said Katie Wong, head of ideas & partnerships, General Mills.

Spider-Man x Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes will be available for $9.98 starting October 20 while supplies last, exclusively at Walmart.com.



