Frito-Lay has rereleased Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard for the summer, and also debuted a new flavor of SunChips: Monterey Jack and Garden Tomato.

The flavors that took Doritos fans by storm after arriving in the U.S. for the first time in 2022 just returned to stores nationwide—but are only sticking around for a limited time. These chips are inspired by fans’ favorite condiments: Doritos Ketchup is based on Canadian-style Ketchup with a tangy and subtly sweet taste, while Doritos Spicy Mustard draws inspiration from Chinese hot mustard.

The Doritos flavors will retail for $5.59 per 9.25-ounce bag, and are available at major retailers now through July.

SunChips Monterey Jack & Garden Tomato SunChips brightens up the snack aisle this summer with its new, limited-time Monterey Jack & Garden Tomato flavor. Kissed with the sweet, tangy taste of garden tomatoes blended with mild Monterey Jack cheeses, this wavy chip arrives on shelves in May. SunChips Monterey Jack & Garden Tomato is 100% whole grain, made with no artificial flavors, and has 19 grams of whole grains per 1-oz. serving. The SRP is $4.49 per 7-ounce bag.