Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.doritos.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.59

Product Snapshot: Doritos is taking summer festivities up a notch with two new limited-edition flavors: Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard. The new flavors are inspired by Doritos fans' favorite condiments.

The flavors include:

Doritos Ketchup: Making its U.S. debut, the highly anticipated Doritos Ketchup sis based off one of Canada’s best-selling, fan-favorite flavors with a tangy and subtly sweet taste.

Doritos Spicy Mustard: Inspired by Chinese hot mustard, Doritos Spicy Mustard is a first-of-its-kind flavor that brings a kick to snackers’ tastebuds.

The two new condiment flavors will be available for a limited time only on Snacks.com for $5.59 per each 9.25-oz. size bag.