New Welch’s ZERO SUGAR Fruity Bites will be unveiled at Sweets & Snacks Expo, and is the latest innovation from PIM Brands.

Welch’s ZERO SUGAR Fruity Bites are 100% sugar-free, with 25% fewer calories than the original Welch’s Fruit Snacks. The new treats are fat-free, gluten-free, aspartame-free, and contain no preservatives.

With four in ten shoppers looking for low/sugar-free products, up 4 percentage points versus a year ago, new Welch’s ZERO SUGAR comes as both consumer preference for sugar-free snacks, and the sugar-free snack market are increasing.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Marketing Research Future (MRFR), the global market for sugar-free treats is projected to increase by 6.9%, reaching almost $7 billion by 2030.

“We’re excited to expand our product offerings with Welch’s ZERO SUGAR Fruity Bites,” said Nicole Luisi, senior brand manager, Welch’s Fruit Snacks. “With this new innovation, fans of our iconic fruit snacks with specific dietary preferences or restrictions can again enjoy that same delicious taste and texture they have grown to love, giving them a fruity snack without any compromise.”

Consumers will begin to find Welch’s ZERO SUGAR at their favorite retailers and on Amazon.com, in Mixed Fruit, Berries ‘n Cherries, and Island Fruits varieties, priced at approximately $3.99 for 3-oz. peg bags with other packaging formats also to roll out later in the year into early 2024.

PIM Brands, Inc. is unveiling Welch’s ZERO SUGAR Fruity Bites this week at the Sweets & Snacks Expo being held in Chicago where attendees will have the chance to taste the new product at the PIM Brands, booth #11704.

