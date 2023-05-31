Kellogg's Pop-Tarts brand is going old-school to celebrate its roots with limited-edition Frosted Strawberry Throwback Packs.

The nostalgia-inducing LTO takes inspiration from the iconic ‘60s packaging and brings fans back in time with the same classic flavor they know and love.

The product can be found in grocery stores nationwide for a limited time starting June 5 until July 17, for an SRP of $3.89.

