Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.19

Product Snapshot: '90s babies, get amped! Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts are coming back, fresh from their Y2K-era heyday, and they're bringing the best of the decade with them when they hit shelves this spring.

In true throwback fashion, Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts will give fans the chance to re-live (or live for the first time) their 90's-loving dreams. The nostalgia-inducing Flavor Drop returns with the same grape jelly flavored filling, white icing and purple crunch-lets that gave it such a beloved reputation way back when. Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts will begin rolling out in April 2022 in Walmart stores and will be available at retailers nationwide starting in May 2022 in an 8-count box for an SRP of $3.19.

"At Pop-Tarts, we know what our fans want. Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back," says Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, portable wholesome snacks. "So, we could not be more stoked to finally bring back this Pop-Tarts G.O.A.T.—Grape-ist Of All Time."