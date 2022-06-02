Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.00

Product Snapshot: This year, Pop-Tarts will debut its first-ever Pride box, "NEON Pink Block Party Lemonade," featuring the colorful designs of illustrator Thaddeus Coates. The limited-edition box was created in partnership with NEONxGLAAD, a collective of artists and ingenious creators that leverage the power of storytelling to increase the visibility of Black LGBTQ+ people.

Along with art featured on the box, this is the first time Pop-Tarts has engaged an independent artist to create the unique images that live directly on the edible "Printed Fun" frosting. Illustrator and influencer Thaddeus Coates created a unique work of art for this program and these limited-edition Pop-Tarts, called "Issa Block Party," that embodies the theme of "One of A Kind, But Never Alone" and illustrates the joy found within LGBTQ+ and BIPOC chosen families.

"The art is inspired by a summer block party and celebrates a community that doesn't prioritize fitting in over living authentically," says Coates. "No matter how different or like an outsider you might feel, you are never alone. You belong to a beautiful, diverse and unique community of people who come from all backgrounds."

As the name suggests, the toaster pastries are a perfect balance of sweet and sour, with a tangy pink lemonade-flavored filling inside the traditional flaky Pop-Tarts crust, topped with frosting. The flavor's bright pink filling complements the NEONxGLAAD partnership.

Today, Pop-Tarts will drop 450 boxes of NEON Pink Block Party Lemonade Pop-Tarts on its Instagram shop, available for purchase for $5. Each Friday during Pride month, an additional 450 boxes will be released for purchase and one of four LGBTQ+ and BIPOC partner organizations will be spotlighted on Pop-Tarts social channels, including:

The Salt Eaters Book Shop: An independent bookshop in Inglewood, California that prioritizes stories by and about Black women, femmes, and gender expansive people and aims to create a gathering space for all.

Destination Tomorrow: Is a grassroots agency that originated as the LGBTQ+ center of the Bronx borough, but recently opened its doors to the community in Atlanta. It believes no individual should have to leave his, her, or their neighborhood to access LGBTQ+ specific services.

Nobody's Darling: A Queer and POC-owned bar in Chicago that prides itself on being a safe space for women and other marginalized voices. The bar was named a James Beard award finalist in March 2022.

Bronx Book Festival/The Bronx is Reading: A social impact organization that celebrates literacy, fosters a love of reading among children, teens, and adults, empowering the next generation of readers and writers through the annual Bronx Book Festival, The Bronx is Reading Literacy Program, monthly book club, and online and pop-up bookstore.

In connection with these limited-edition boxes, each of the four LGBTQ+ and BIPOC organizations will receive the $10K grant and $2,250 in connection with the box sales, to continue their mission towards fostering inclusive communities. Pop-Tarts is also committing $100K to GLAAD to continue its work accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.

"Pop-Tarts is proud to be a part of Kellogg's long-standing partnership with GLAAD," says Carrie Sander, vice president, general manager, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Together, we continue to work to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community, promote representation and visibility, and combat the bullying of LGBTQ+ youth."

"Understanding that sometimes you can feel like you are the only one experiencing your current circumstances, especially when you're younger, the NEON team came together to conceptualize this project knowing the importance it makes for LGBTQ+ communities of color to see themselves this pride season," said Major Nesby, NEON's founder. "This campaign is a gentle reminder that we are all a part of a much larger community with both individual and collective journeys."

To learn more about GLAAD and NEON's efforts and how you can help, visit glaad.org.