Talia di Napoli, the premium frozen pizza brand shipped straight from Naples, Italy—is introducing an all-new flavor: Garlic Pesto.

The limited-edition pie launches June 9, featuring the brand’s first-ever verde base, a blend of basil, garlic, and cheeses inspired by the CEO’s nonna’s recipe. The pie is topped with creamy Fior di Latte mozzarella and juicy cherry tomatoes.

A six-pack retails for $116, and an 8-pack retails for $140 on Talia di Napoli's website.

To kick off the launch, from June 9–12, consumers can use code PESTOSHERE for $17 off all Garlic Pesto packs.