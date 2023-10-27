Talia di Napoli, which sustainably ships handmade-in-Naples pizzas to the U.S., is adding Cacio e Pepe to its lineup of flavors.

Launching October 27, Cacio e Pepe will be available to order on Talia’s website in a six-pack for $116 or an eight-pack for $140. The cheesy, pepper-y, creamy base incorporates everything consumers love about the forever-trending pasta dish, on Talia’s signature crispy crust with fior di latte mozzarella.

To celebrate, Talia is offering $17 off all Cacio e Pepe packs through October 31 with code OMGCACIO. It’s the perfect excuse for consumers to treat themselves (or a fellow pizza lover) to a gourmet meal that’s ready in minutes.