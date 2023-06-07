Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread has expanded into the Cincinnati, Ohio, retail market.

Martin's fresh-baked products are now available for purchase at 65 Kroger stores throughout Cincinnati. The products include:

Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls

Martin's Long (hot dog) Potato Rolls

Martin's Slider Potato Rolls

Martin's Hoagie Rolls

Martin's "Big Marty's" Rolls

Martin's Potato Bread

Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread

Martin's 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread

Martin's Cinnamon-Raisin Swirl Potato Bread

Martin's Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread

All of Martin's products are known for its freshness, soft pillowy texture, and high-quality ingredients. Martin's sources non-GMO ingredients, and its products contain no artificial colors, no artificial sweeteners, no soy, and are made in a peanut- and tree-nut free facility.

"We at Martin's are proud to announce that our golden potato rolls and bread products launched with Kroger in the Cincinnati and surrounding areas! This means that the Number #1 Potato Roll in America can now be purchased for all of your summer fun gatherings," says Damion Davidson, regional sales manager for Martin's. "Our goal at Martin's is to be the supplier of choice by doing whatever it takes to bring a cherished eating experience to our Cincinnati customers, whether it's through retail chains, at restaurant and food service venues, or for special events throughout the area.

This expansion occurs approximately one year after Martin's products became available in Ohio for the first time in the Cleveland, Ohio, market

Martin's continuously searches for ways to bring its iconic rolls and bread to more areas of the United States. Consumers can use Martin's "store locator" to find out which local stores carry Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. The company is dedicated to taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents its legacy of cherished eating experiences. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution.