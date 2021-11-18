Martin's has announced that its famous potato rolls and bread products are now available through Dot Foods.

Martin's works with broad line distributors to take their products across the nation to restaurants and foodservice institutions. As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been made evident the past year, now more than ever it is important that food service customers are given the option to buy in smaller quantities to help recover and build their businesses back up. Dot Foods is helping to empower Martin's customers to do that.

Dot Foods is North America's foodservice industry redistributor that services wholesalers and distributors across a broad range of products. Dot's website is currently offering 16 Martin's products available for purchase. They have nine stocked items and seven special order items. Stocked items include: Martin's 12-Sliced Slider Potato Rolls, Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin's 4-Inch and 5-Inch Potato Rolls, Martin's Long Potato Rolls (ie., hot dog buns), Martin's Dinner Potato Rolls, Martin's sesame-seeded Big Marty's, Martin's Butter Bread, and Martin's Top Sliced Long Potato Rolls.

"This partnership helps restaurants and food service venues, regardless of size, to acquire Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread products. We are excited to offer this additional sourcing option to our current and potential customers," says Terry Lushbaugh, food service manager of Martin's.

If you are a distributor, you can learn more about available Martin's products on Dot's website here.

To learn more, visit https://foodservice.potatorolls.com/ or talk to your distributor.