New England’s neighborhood pizzeria, Papa Gino’s, has announced the availability of its retail frozen pizza at nearly 600 Walmart, Market Basket, and Hannaford locations across the United States. For the first time ever, the over 80-year-old Italian family recipe is available in retailers outside of New England and available now in 22 states. Made in partnership with Artisan Chef Manufacturing Company (ACMC), a new production process better reflects Papa Gino’s signature taste. The company has plans to roll out the retail product to other locations both locally and outside of New England in 2022.

The new frozen pizza is created at ACMC’s state-of-the-art food production facilities in Lawrence, Massachusetts, using authentic ingredients, made in Stone Hearth Ovens and placed in blast circular freezers to preserve quality. The pizzas feature the same Papa Gino’s signature 3-Cheese Blend and vine-ripened tomato sauce that is used in restaurants so that Papa Gino’s lovers from all over can bring the familiar taste of their favorite New England Pizzeria home with them in a convenient frozen format to make right in their own kitchens.

Papa Gino’s Frozen Pizza varieties include Cheese, Extra Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Pepper & Onion. Fans and those new to the brand can now purchase the pizzas at:

Walmart locations in Arkansas, Connecticut, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia.

Market Basket locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Hannaford locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Virginia and Vermont.

Coming soon to Price Chopper

“This new frozen pizza venture marks our first retail expansion outside of New England,” said Tom Sterrett, president and CEO of Papa Gino’s. "When I think of quality products and fresh ingredients, Joe Faro comes to mind—his trailblazing food business and innovative production capabilities through state-of-the-art equipment led us to this collaboration. Our partnership with Artisan Chef Manufacturing Company and the new production methods allow us to bring our signature taste to neighborhoods nationwide through distribution in Walmart and other retailers. Based on the success of this partnership, we intend to expand our product innovation work with Artisan to deliver the highest quality Papa Gino’s products to customers near and far.”

The rollout has been met with exceptional feedback, with Papa Gino’s fans new and old rejoicing to have their unique-tasting, high-quality pizzas now available in the frozen section. One fan from Minnesota wrote, “All is right in the world ... Papa Gino’s has landed in Minnesota!!!” Another Papa Gino’s fan in Arkansas wrote, “Hallelujah! I’ve finally found a great frozen pizza!!”

“We are thrilled that families outside of our current communities are able to enjoy the pizza recipe that our guests have been enjoying for over 60 years,” said Deena McKinley, chief experience officer at Papa Gino’s. “We’re now able to not only reconnect people who have moved outside of New England with a product they know and love, but also introduce our brand to people across the country with a product that reflects our quality.”

“It is rewarding to see two successful New England companies passionate about authentic food collaborate and deliver quality products nationally," said Joe Faro, founder and CEO of Tuscan Brands LLC. “At Artisan Chef Manufacturing Company, we are passionate food artisans, and we know how much Papa Gino’s customers value the authentic, classic taste of their pizza and locally sourced ingredients. This is why we work so closely with the team to ensure that we deliver a product that meets the brand and consumers' expectation. We look forward to growing this relationship and bringing new, quality products to Papa Gino’s customers.”