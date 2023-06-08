MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD,” or the “Company”) has announced the launch of Cinnaslice, a new limited-edition dessert. The Company is celebrating the new offering with a sweet “Cinnaslice Challenge” in partnership with viral cinnamon sensation GloZell.

The Cinnaslice is a shareable oven-baked dessert with rich cinnamon and cream cheese filling tucked into MOD’s signature dough, cooked to gold brown, and finished with an icing swirl and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. This newest MOD dessert is available beginning June 5 through September 10, or while supplies last, at MOD’s 540+ locations system-wide.

“MOD connects people and communities together through food, so it was natural to bring a new sharable dessert option to the table,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of culinary excellence & innovation. “With its irresistible combination of a warm cinnamon filling and cream cheese icing, the Cinnaslice is sure to evoke memories of a favorite homemade recipe while being shared with family and friends.”

Cinnaslice is available now for in-store dining, pick-up, and delivery, with prices ranging from $7.99–$9.59 depending on location, in the U.S., and $9.99 in Canada.

#CinnasliceChallenge

To celebrate the launch, MOD is teaming up with GloZell, the social media influencer best known for her viral Cinnamon Challenge, to bring a sweeter “Cinnaslice Challenge.” Customers can record themselves enjoying MOD’s new Cinnaslice dessert with a friend while saying, doing, or sharing something “sweet”—all for a chance to win pizza for a year. Participants can enter by sharing their videos on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtags #cinnaslicechallenge and #contest.

The Cinnaslice joins recent MOD menu innovations, including the Pocket Pie, a two-market test of MOD Wings which launched in early 2023, and an on-going series of seasonal, limited-edition No Name Cakes that were introduced in 2022.