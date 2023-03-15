Pocket Pies, the newest creation from MOD Pizza, is its first handheld, on-the-go entrée offering. Each of the three Pocket Pies is handmade with MOD’s signature pizza dough and filled with maximum MOD portions of fresh ingredients and oven-fired till cooked, then folded.

The suggested retail price per Pocket Pie is $7.00–$9.56 in the U.S., depending on location, and $12.99 in Canada.

The three Pocket Pies flavors include:

Italiano: A white sauce base packed with shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese, pepperoni, salami, roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and arugula, and red sauce.

Four Cheese: A white sauce base filled with freshly shredded mild-cheddar, mozzarella, asiago, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch: A white sauce base filled with shredded mild-cheddar cheese, chicken, bacon, and finished with a ranch drizzle.

“The new Pocket Pie brings our fans a new way to experience MOD, while enjoying our craveable high-quality ingredients, and value they already know and love,” said Mark Shambura, chief marketing officer, MOD Pizza. “As we continue to innovate with new menu offerings through 2023, our customers can expect to find more variety and delicious options for all occasions.”