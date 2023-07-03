Old Trapper has announced the continuation of its partnership with the Big 12 Conference as the “Official Beef Jerky” of the Big 12. t

As part of the multi-year agreement which began in 2022, Old Trapper will serve as presenting sponsor of Big 12 Football Media Days and Big 12 Basketball Media Days, as well as the Big 12 Football Studio Show on the Big 12 Now channel on ESPN+.

Old Trapper will have visibility across Big 12 championship events, and additional engagement through official Big 12 social and digital channels. The brand will have exposure on the Longhorn Network and also within regular-season football coaches’ shows across member institutions.

“As a proud sponsor of the Big 12 conference, we are excited to fuel athletes and fans alike with the best beef jerky on the market as the teams go head to head during the 2023-4 season” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Just like the Big 12 teams, Old Trapper knows that success comes from dedication, endurance, and a bit of boldness. We’re looking forward to kicking things off this summer.”