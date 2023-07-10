Utz Brands, a U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, has announced that Jennifer Bentz has been appointed executive vice president of insights, innovation, and marketing services. Bentz will oversee all insights and analytics, innovation, and marketing services functions; she also will further develop the Company’ E-commerce and Digital marketing capabilities as it seeks to accelerate its market share opportunities within the Salty Snack Category. She will report to Howard Friedman, Utz’s CEO.

Bentz comes to Utz with over 30 years of experience in marketing roles, most recently as executive vice president of applied technology and insights at Clif Bar, where she led a cross-functional team and successfully infused consumer understanding into marketing activation to deliver consumer growth goals. She built a commercial analytics capability utilizing first-party data, enabling personalization and successful new product launches, and played a pivotal role in developing marketing and innovation strategies based on customized consumer and shopper insights.

Prior to Clif Bar, Bentz served as chief client officer at Mintel, where she led consulting and global key account teams across various industries, including food and beverage, financial services, insurance, and technology. Prior to Mintel, she held senior marketing leadership positions at Tyson Foods and Kraft Foods.

“I believe that Jen's influential leadership, strategic agility, and drive for results make her an excellent fit for Utz. Her expertise in insights, innovation, and marketing services will be instrumental in propelling our growth and enhancing our understanding of consumers, and it’s a privilege to have Jen join our team,” says Friedman.

Bentz holds a B.S. in Marketing from Indiana University, where she also minored in Sociology. She remains actively engaged in the industry through her advisory board memberships and affiliations.

Utz Quality Foods is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.