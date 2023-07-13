Innophos has announced that it will return as a presenter at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Annual Event and Expo from July 16–19, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Innophos is also inviting IFT23 attendees to visit booth #S2810 to learn more about their science-backed phosphate technology solutions.

Karen Winkowski, Ph.D., vice president of technology at Innophos, will present live on the IFT First Business Stage on July 18, and offer insights on how LEVAIR Extended Shelf Life (ESL) can help commercial bakeries reduce food waste and extend shelf life. Emma Hu, scientist for food and bakery applications at Innophos, is also set to sit on the IFT Scientific Panel to address, “What Are Creative Solutions for Addressing Food Waste Across the F&B Value Chain?” and will present a pre-recorded session titled “Reduce Waste and Boost Sustainable Production by Improving Batter Stability.”

Innophos will feature its new LEVAIR family of baking solutions that addresses key challenges in the bakery industry including reducing waste, improving texture and volume, and improving profitability. With Innophos’ innovative LEVAIR portfolio, commercial bakers can incorporate ingredient solutions that help:

Extend product shelf life - LEVAIR Extended Shelf Life (ESL)

Reduce waste while improving batter stability - LEVAIR Stabilize

Improve volume and texture in high-protein baking - LEVAIR Fortify

Provide consistent leavening in baked goods - LEVAIR Classic Sodium Aluminum Phosphate (SALP)

Provide consistent leavening with a non-aluminum-based technology - LEVAIR Select

“Our team is excited to return to IFT23 to highlight our wide range of food and beverage solutions that are backed by science and technology,” said Sherry Duff, senior vice president of marketing and technology at Innophos. “Dr. Winkowski’s presentation is incredibly relevant as commercial bakers look for new ways to improve their bottom line and meet consumer demands that are reshaping the baking industry.”

To register for the Innophos presentations, visit iftevent.org/attend/registration.

To learn more about the latest Innophos solutions, visit booth #S2810 or visit innophos.com.