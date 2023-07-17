Toufayan Bakeries, a provider of baked goods and one of the oldest privately owned bakeries in the country, is experiencing growth as consumer interest in its new keto line of pita, wraps, and flatbread surges. Interest in Toufayan's keto line has led to robust sales and increased distribution, including availability in retailers nationwide including Food Lion, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, and more than 1,300 Publix and 1,000 Walmart stores nationwide.

The keto diet, which encourages the consumption of low-carb and high-protein foods, has gained a loyal following thanks to potential weight management and health benefits for some individuals. Toufayan Bakeries recognized the increasing demand and lack of high-quality keto-friendly breads and expanded their product line to cater to this market. According to research conducted by the International Food Information Council, the number of people following a ketogenic diet has more than doubled since 2018.

Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing at Toufayan Bakeries, commented on the company's success in the category, saying, "At Toufayan Bakeries, we are committed to staying ahead of consumer trends and providing great tasting products that align with a wide variety of dietary preferences. The popularity of the keto diet presented an exciting opportunity for us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. We're really proud of these great tasting breads made by our family for yours."

Toufayan's dedication to innovation is further exemplified by the remarkable speed with which they brought the new line of keto products to market. From conception to store shelves, the company accomplished this baking feat in fewer than four months.

Paul Constantino, vice president of sales at Toufayan Bakeries, highlighted the company's commitment to continuous innovation, stating, "Incredible quality and delicious innovation are core to our business. We understand the importance of staying ahead of consumer trends and are constantly exploring new ways to create products that exceed their expectations and support our retail partners in bringing only the best bread home for families nationwide."