Company: Toufayan Bakeries

Website: toufayan.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$6.49

Product Snapshot: Toufayan Bakeries has introduced its first line of keto breads at the IDDBA show earlier this month. Keto Pita, Wraps, and Flatbreads will delight keto lifestyle consumers looking for soft breads ready to grab in their local grocers' deli department. The Keto Pita and Keto Flatbread both pack 7g of protein and 13g of fiber per serving with only 18g of carbohydrates and zero sugars. The Wraps are also sugar-free, with 12g of fiber and 5g of protein. Toufayan is known for its wide range of fresh baked goods, including specialty offerings that are gluten-free, low-carb, low-sodium, organic, sprouted grain, and more.

Toufayan bakes keto-friendly breads that are high in fiber and protein while being lower in carbs than traditional. Toufayan’s Keto Pita, Wraps, and Flatbreads are hearth baked to a perfect golden brown and have the authentic flavor and texture you expect from Toufayan.

“We take great pride in baking our family’s favorite breads for families across the U.S.,” said Karen Toufayan, VP of marketing and sales for Toufayan. “Within the Toufayan ‘family’ and across the country, people following a keto diet have been missing their favorite bread products. We are thrilled to introduce Toufayan’s first line of keto-friendly breads and hope they love them as much as we do.”

Toufayan Keto Pita, Wraps, and Flatbreads are shipping to the deli section of stores nationwide now and are also available on Amazon.