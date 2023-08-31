On September 5, the superfood-driven breakfast and baking company Moyu will launch with nationwide shipping in the United States via its website, eatmoyu.com. Its core products include ready-to-eat cakes as well as a proprietary bake mix that can be used to create fiber and protein-packed breakfast and baked goods—such as pancakes, muffins, and brownies—without the use of typical baking ingredients like conventional flour, sugar, and butter.

The key ingredient to Moyu's products is Konjac, a wellness ingredient with a 2000-year-old history in the traditional cuisines and medicinal practices of East Asia. Over 40% of global Konjac originates in Yunnan, China. The Konjac plant contains glucomannan, a soluble dietary fiber renowned for its ability to absorb water and form a gel-like substance. It is considered sustainable because it requires little care when grown in the right terroir.

Moyu is the brainchild of third-generation food entrepreneur Gillian Hu, who grew up in Yunnan and now resides in New York City. While Konjac was ingrained in her childhood, it was later in life, while training as a competitive athlete, that Gillian discovered the ingredient’s remarkable potential, harnessing its power to create recipes that met her daily carb, protein, fat, and micronutrient requirements.

Realizing the ingredient’s far-reaching applications for wellness beyond Asian cuisine, Hu worked for two years with top food science and agricultural experts to develop a first-of-its-kind proprietary Konjac Batter & Baking Mix. The mix itself is vegan, and made without top 14 allergen ingredients, nine grams of fiber and protein, and no added sugar. It is sold for $13.69.

“Moyu is more than a product; it's my dream brought to life, redefining wellness in both bustling marketplaces and intimate kitchen corners,” said founder Gillian Hu. “From quick bites to soulful kitchen sessions, Moyu empowers everyone with a wholesome way to embrace today's wellness and nutrition trends, suiting every style, every moment.”

The Konjac Batter & Baking Mix can be used in any of Moyu's recipes available online, and adapted for a wide range of dietary and flavor preferences including: high-protein, low-carb, vegan, paleo, and more. Created by Hu, the recipes include Brownie, Muffin, or Pancakes.

In addition to the Konjac Batter & Baking Mix, Moyu will also offer ready-to-eat superfood cakes that are grain-free, gluten-free, and high in protein. They have zero added sugar, and are made with pasture-raised eggs. The cakes come in three flavors, including: THE YUNNAN (Cacao Reishi Mushroom), THE KUNMING (Orange Blossom Goji), and THE DALI (Jujube Walnut Banana). They are sold at $8.99 for 50g mini-loaf and $28.99 for a 200g loaf.

“Every element in our Moyu blend tells a story of deep-rooted culture, respect for nature, and our shared pursuit of wellness within a harmonious existence with the world around us,” Hu added.

Moyu officially launches on September 5. Through early conversations, Moyu has already won the support from athletes like Natalia Coelho and ballerina Zhongjing-Fang, and chefs like Zoey Gong. In addition to its online availability, MOYU’s products are also sold at specialty retailers and stores such as The Well New York and Foodcellar.