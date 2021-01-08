Company: Runtime

Website: https://us.runtime.gg/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99, $34.90

Product Snapshot: Runtime, the German curator of nutritional bars and meal-replacement shakes, is bringing its chocolate brownie flavored Megabite nutrition bar to the U.S.

The 60g Megabite flavor-packed nutrition bar is made using isomaltulose for balanced energy, BCAA for faster recovery, protein to help build muscle mass, chicory root fiber - which is often called on to replace syrups and other sugar-containing ingredients and Vitamin D to improve the immune system, all essential ingredients if you’re looking for quick fuel in an emergency.

In fact, according to PBS Food's Guide, energy bars are one of 13 foods you need to survive a zombie apocalypse. Or, if you are one of America’s estimated 3.7m “committed” doomsday preppers who are stocking up on nutrition bars for the “Big One,” that might also include surviving a nuclear disaster, a hurricane, an economic meltdown or covidpocalypse.

This is the second launch for Runtime who late last year release its meal replacements Stateside, the only meal replacements on the market that don’t taste as if you’ve vomited in your mouth.

The company has announced the launch of its Megabite bars to coincide with the global surge of preppers continuing to snatching up bulk provisions of nutrition bars on the back of the Covidpocalypse. Whilst we can’t all prep like Elon Musk, who recently revealed himself to be the ultimate doomsday prepper, the rest of us turn to Runtime.

Runtime’s Megabite bars last for a year and are a great source of energy, protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. The bars are available online now at $9.99 for 3 or $34.90 per box of 12 bars.

Megabite contains no crystaline fructose or corn syrup. They're also super easy to pack and bring on long trips and don't take up much space in a pantry (or doomsday shelter). They also travel great without disintegrating in your pocket, so if you’re looking for emoji art or gifs made out of crumbs, you’ve come to the wrong place.

Unlike other long-lasting foods, they don’t need to be dipped in water or cooked to be palatable. You just open and eat, delivering you the calories you need to survive.