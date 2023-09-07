Pop-Tarts has unveiled its newest flavor, Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake. Intended to be enjoyed any time of day, the product combines the traditional parts of chocolate chip pancakes in an easy-to-eat toaster pastry.

Created to offer consumers snacking indulgence, each byte of Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake reportedly delivers the taste of a fresh off-the-griddle pancake stack. Featuring actual chocolate chips in the filling, the flaky and buttery toaster pastry is topped with sweet maple-flavored icing and sprinkled with chocolate chip flakes.

"Pop-Tarts fans know and love the brand for reimagining familiar flavors into Crazy Good toaster pastries. The new Pop-Tarts Chocolatey Chip Pancake flavor is no exception," says Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Pop-Tarts. "Now fans can enjoy the tantalizing taste of buttery, chocolatey pancakes anytime, opening a whole new world of breakfast and snacking experiences."

In July, the Kellogg-owned brand announced that Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Milkshake is coming back to shelves after consumers requested its return. First debuted in the 2000s, this sweet and creamy strawberry flavor offers the taste of a strawberry milkshake in a portable pastry.

Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake and Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts are available in September at Walmart in 16-count boxes for an SRP of $4.86. Both flavors will roll out to retailers nationwide in December.

