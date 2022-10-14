The holidays are coming, and so are all-new Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts, from Kellogg's.

Topped with snowy white icing and decorated with nine holiday designs, the new flavor will elevate any gingerbread house, replacing dry, stale cookies with gingerbread-filled toaster pastries.

The limited-edition flavor is on shelves now with a suggested retail price of $4.19 per 16-count box.

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.