Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Kellogg recently introduced its Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts, which will debut at retailers nationwide starting in December 2021.

This all-new Pop-Tarts toaster pastry features a flaky, buttery-yellow crust, reminiscent of an Eggo waffle, with a sweet, maple-flavored filling and white icing with a waffle-like grid pattern, made from yellow-string icing. The MSRP is $2.99 for an 8-count box.



