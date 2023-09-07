Every week, the editors of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery conduct fascinating interviews with industry experts. Then, we share them with our audience in two different places: our Ingrained Insights podcast, and our video channel. Here are some of the latest multimedia posts you might want to catch from SF&WB and its sister publication, Candy Industry.

Podcast: Megan and Scott Reamer, Jackson’s

What started out as a labor of love in the Reamers' home kitchen has become a rapidly growing national snack brand. Specializing in sweet potato chips cooked in avocado and coconut oils and sprinkled with creative seasoning blends, the company’s products are attracting consumers and winning awards.

Video: KSU and the future of food

Ernie Minton, dean of Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture, is one of several academics at the land-grant university focused on the future of food. He took time out of his busy schedule to speak with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery about his career, the department’s record of important work, and the mission of the newly formed Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation.

Podcast: Denisse Colindres of BENEO on heart-healthy ingredients

Consumers aren’t just interested in healthier eating—often, they are seeking out foods that deliver a specific benefit, such as improved heart health. Colindres, BENEO’s nutrition communication manager for North America, explains how bakery and snack producers can hit the mark and deliver with their products.

Candy Industry video: A not-so-Rocky rebrand

We chatted with Rob Sarlls, director and CEO, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Company, about its rebranding, franchising, and what’s next for the brand.