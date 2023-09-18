Starting this week, Solely is expanding into 589 Target locations nationwide.

Consumers can now shop for Solely's newest Whole Fruit Gummies flavor, Mango Passionfruit (five-count single-serve pouches), along with a selection of core products from Solely's portfolio, including an array of fruit jerky and fruit gummies.

This expansion represents a significant milestone for Solely, as the brand continues the mission to make wholesome, clean snacks accessible to a wider audience.

