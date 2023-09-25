Entenmann’s has announced that it is bringing back four of its popular pumpkin-flavored bakery items for a limited time. The items include:

Pumpkin Donuts

Pumpkin Loaf Cake

Iced Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin Donut Holes

Available across the country now through November, consumers can enjoy the cake and doughnut treats as a midday sweet treat, after-school snack, or an after-dinner dessert.

