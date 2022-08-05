Company: Brownie Brittle, LLC
Website: browniebrittle.com
Introduced: September 2022
Distribution: National
Product Snapshot: Sheila G's Brownie Brittle is bringing back two flavors for fall: Blondie Pumpkin Spice and Blondie Caramel Apple.
The limited-edition flavors will be available in September at retailers nationwide, as well as on Amazon and at BrownieBrittle.com.
Both flavors are packaged in 5-oz. bags and are only 130 calories per serving. Flavors include:
- Blondie Pumpkin Spice: Includes a crisp brown sugar base with cream cheese chips and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- Blondie Caramel Apple: Combines flavors of caramel apple packed into a light and crispy treat.