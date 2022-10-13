After a five-year hiatus, numerous pleas from fans on social media, and even an online petition, Kellogg and Cinnabon are teaming up again for the long-awaited return of Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal.

Filled with mini crispy cinnamon-swirl shaped pieces topped with cinnamon sugar and sweet frosting flavor, each bite of Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal delivers the warmth and sweetness of Cinnabon's bakery treats.

"Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal has an incredibly devoted fanbase, and it was our number one requested cereal the year it was discontinued," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "After first reintroducing Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal in a whole new Jumbo Snax form last year, we're thrilled to finally be able to grant fans' wishes and bring back the original cereal fans know and love."

"For years, Cinnabon and Kellogg's fans alike have been asking for us to collaborate again and bring back one of their favorite cereals," said Dave Mikita, president, focus brands global channels and licensing. "Now the wait is finally over, and fans can once again enjoy the delicious taste of Cinnabon in cereal form."

Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal will roll out at Sam's Club in October and at additional retailers nationwide in December 2022 for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 8.7-ounce box and $5.99 for a 13.9-ounce box.

