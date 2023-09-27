Two new nutrition studies funded by the Almond Board of California build on the large body of science that says eating almonds can contribute to improving diet quality and aid in weight management. Almonds may also support weight loss as part of a reduced-calorie diet among adults with overweight or obesity. Weight management is an important consumer motivation for manufacturers to consider, as an IFIC survey reports it’s among the top four benefits sought by American consumers.

Some consumers don’t often see the science on healthy foods, including almonds, and still think nuts can make them gain weight. Put simply, these studies show that nutrient-rich almonds can elevate overall diet quality and heart health without causing consumers to gain weight. In fact, they may actually support weight loss as part of a healthy reduced-calorie eating plan.

One study evaluated people with overweight and/or obesity who reduced their daily calories through two different diets, one nut-free and the other almond-enriched. On both diets, participants lost an average of 15 pounds, improved their lean body mass over three months, and maintained or continued weight loss over the subsequent six months (about two pounds). Participants who ate almonds also saw improvements in some lipoprotein subfractions, which may reduce cardiovascular risks.

A second study found that snackers with normal weight or overweight who ate almonds had no significant changes in weight and had better intake of many nutrients, including protein, unsaturated fats, fiber and vitamin E, compared to a high-carb control group.

These new studies add to a growing body of myth-busting scientific evidence suggesting almonds, when eaten as part of a healthy diet, can support sustained weight management.