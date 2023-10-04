The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the launch of Kroger Mercado, a Hispanic-inspired brand joining the retailer's Our Brands' roster of products exclusively sold at the Kroger family of stores. Kroger Mercado's assortment offers more than 50 products, including fresh meat, beverages, snacks, sides, desserts, and more.

"Kroger Mercado embraces Hispanic culinary heritage with the quality and innovation our customers have come to know and expect from Our Brands," says Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger. "We are thrilled to offer authentic products that are accessible and exceptional in quality, creating a brand that fills a void for some customers and creates a cultural experience for others. Kroger Mercado is Fresh for Everyone."

According to the company, Kroger Mercado celebrates the tradition of Latin American foods with authentically inspired products. The line includes a range of items including core Hispanic ingredients needed to make a recipe, to sweet and refreshing beverages.

The lineup of Kroger Mercado products includes:

Ready to Cook Flour Tortillas (in the refrigerated section)

Chicharrones en Tiras Pork Cracklin Strips—Original and Red Pepper

Queso Fresco and Queso Panela

Oaxaca Cheese Ball

Pre-Cooked White Corn Meal (the authentic core ingredient to make traditional arepas)

Chorizo Ground Sausage

Thin Sliced Beef Strip Steak

Pork Stew Meat

Agua Fresca—Tropical Mango and Watermelon Guava

Sodas—Crisp Apple, Watermelon, Tropical Pineapple Guava and Mango

Kroger's Our Brands includes more than 13,000 items under a range of names, such as Private Selection, Simple Truth, Murray's Cheese, Home Chef, Smart Way, Vitacost, and more.

Kroger Mercado products and Kroger's Our Brands items can be purchased shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup, or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the membership-based delivery service.