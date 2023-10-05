Nature Valley Savory Nut Crunch Bars from General Mills Convenience provides a new bar to help retailers capitalize on consumers’ love for salty snacks in a convenient bar form. Made with nuts and seeds for a crisp texture and featuring flavors inspired by chips and nut mixes, the savory bars are designed to provide an easy, on-the-go snack featuring real ingredients and only 2 grams of sugar.

As salty snacking grows, Nature Valley Savory Bars reportedly give c-stores an exciting and differentiated offering in the bar aisle. Available in two varieties (Smoky BBQ and Everything Bagel), the new bars are the latest addition to a suite of products that General Mills offers to help retailers appeal to consumers’ diverse needs and preferences. Other recent bar introductions include King Size Chex Mix Bars, Nature Valley Dark Chocolate, Peanut & Almond Bars, and Nature Valley Soft Baked Muffin Bars.

General Mills showcased the Nature Valley Savory Bars, along with several other new products for c-stores, at NACS, a convenience store exposition taking place October 4-6 in Atlanta.

The bars, available in a 0.89-ounce size, bear an SRP of $1.69 and are slated to hit shelves in January 2024.