Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Nature Valley is launching Protein Crunch bars, a bar that uniquely features a creamy, crunchy texture with 10 grams of great-tasting protein, making it unlike many other snack bar options. This new addition to the Nature Valley Protein lineup is ideal for between meal cravings with ingredients like creamy peanut butter, and crunchy nuts in a whole grain oat bar.

“When Nature Valley created the granola bar category in 1975, we launched a delicious crunchy bar that is beloved to this day,” said Carly Anderson, senior brand manager, grain snacks at General Mills. “Today, as shoppers seek out protein snacks, there is no shortage of protein bars on the market. However, consumers told us the category lacked a tasty and affordable protein bar with a unique texture—a crunch. We’re excited to launch Nature Valley Protein Crunch, an extension of our popular Protein and Crunchy lines.”

As with all Nature Valley products, Protein Crunch contains no artificial flavors or colors and no high fructose corn syrup. The new snack bars are available in two varieties: Peanut Butter and Chocolate Peanut Butter. Protein Crunch snack bars are currently available at most retail locations nationwide or online, for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per five-count box.

Visit naturevalley.com and follow @NatureValley on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.