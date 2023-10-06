Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat breads, makers of nutritious premium breads, have announced the nationwide expansion of their newest product line: Grains Almighty. The line, available in Gut Balance and Plant Protein varieties, reportedly highlights the list of ingredients baked to unlock the natural goodness of diverse and nutrient-rich whole grains.

With the rising popularity of functional foods made to help consumers achieve their personal wellness goals, Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat reportedly developed the Grains Almighty line with wholesome ingredients to deliver delicious and nutritious bread that helps bread fans be their best. The loaves are made without artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup.

Grains Almighty Gut Balance is made with whole grains, prebiotic fiber, and a touch of sprouted grains in every loaf. Featuring flax, honey, barley, and sunflower seeds, each two-slice serving includes 29 grams of whole grains and 7 grams of fiber.

Grains Almighty Plant Protein is baked with sprouted whole grains, chickpea flour, and pea protein, The bead has nine grams of protein, 19 grams of whole grains, and 5 grams of fiber in every two-slice serving.

“Our innovation is driven by our consumers’ needs and we can’t wait to bring these new varieties to shelves across the country to deliver a product line with one-of-a-kind benefits consumers are looking for,” says Allan Hoffman, director of marketing for premium bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “From sprouted grains to unique plant protein, we’re proud to bring these important functional benefits to the commercial bread aisle and consumers nationwide.”

Both varieties of Grains Almighty are available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide in a 20oz. loaf.