The American Bakers Association (ABA) has announced the Bakers Dozen Congressional Reception, taking place during the organization’s November 13–14 Bakers Fly-In and Policy Summit. The reception will bring baking industry professionals with lawmakers to, according to the association, “showcase the best of what the baking industry has to offer.”

The event will feature baked goods and samples of a selection of ingredients for members of Congress to indulge in and celebrate their dedication to the industry throughout the year. The ABA encourages attendees of the Bakers Fly-In and Policy Summit to attend and enjoy the reception after wrapping up their Capitol Hill visits.





Industry professionals interested in attending the Bakers Fly-In and Policy Summit have four options in participating:

Attending the fly-in and summit only

Taking part in the fly-in, summit, and Food Safety and Nutrition Policy Conference

Taking part in the fly-in, summit, and ABA Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Conference

Virtually attending the Food Safety and Nutrition Policy Conference only.

Visit the event page to register or learn more.

Related: ABA’s upcoming DC fly-in bolstered with baking industry partnerships