Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of snack production systems, has announced that Chip Czulada will become president of RBS on January 1, 2024. Joe Zaleski will continue serving as RBS president through the end of the 2023, then transition to a strategic advisory role.

“While this is the right time for me personally to reduce my role, it’s also the right time for Chip and the leadership team to execute our long-term business strategies,” says Zaleski. “Backed by the support of the Markel Food Group, Chip will build on the RBS legacy by leading a customer-first organization and driving sustainable growth via product innovation, partnership, and our people.”

Czulada’s career spans more than 35 years in financial and manufacturing management. Czulada joined RBS in 2003 and has since overseen all facets of the company’s daily operations, including accounting, parts sales and manufacturing, information technology, human resources, and Reading Thermal. Most recently Czulada has served as RBS executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead this fantastic group of people at RBS,” says Czulada. “We thank Joe for everything he has done to advance the company, and we’re looking forward to moving RBS into the future.”

Zaleski has served as RBS president for the past 13 years and has been with the company for over 30 years. During his tenure as president, RBS saw significant growth in market share and global brand recognition.

“Our success is due to the dedicated efforts of the entire RBS team and the family culture created by Terry Groff and Tom Lugar,” says Zaleski. “We hire good people who in turn keep RBS on the forefront of innovation. Serving as RBS president has been an experience of a lifetime, and I thank the Markel Food Group and everyone at Reading Bakery Systems for the tremendous opportunity.”