Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has named Nico Roesler as North American pretzel and snack equipment sales manager. In his new role, Nico will be responsible for direct sales efforts and project support with existing and future RBS customers in North America.

“We are excited to welcome Nico to the RBS family. He is well‐known in the baking industry and brings an interdisciplinary skill set that will expand the capabilities of our global sales team. We look forward to his passion and commitment to excellence in this new role.” said Shawn Moye, vice president of sales, RBS.

Nico most recently worked for Sosland Publishing Company where he served in sales and managing editor roles for their Baking & Snack and IBIE titles since 2016. Active in the baking industry, he served on the ASB Young Professionals Task Force in 2020. Prior to joining Sosland, Nico served as an editor and community reporter for The Lawrence Journal World, and as a court reporter for the Sante Fe New Mexican. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas, where he won the 2008 BCS Orange Bowl as a member of the KU Football team.

