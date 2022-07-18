Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has named Phillip Stringer director of the RBS Science and Innovation Center (S&IC). In his new role, Stringer will oversee the facility and management of staff, all customer on-site and virtual product trials, as well as research and development projects for the company.

“We are pleased to welcome Phillip Stringer to the RBS Family. His technical, operational, and process development background make him a great addition to the S&IC team to optimize and lead our innovation operations. I have no doubt he will build upon the S&IC’s performance record in quality, delivery, and customer experience excellence.” said Travis Getz, vice president, operations.

Prior to joining Reading Bakery Systems, Stringer held positions in technical operations for Nature’s Bakery, process development at Pharmative, as well as a research associate for the U.S. Department of Energy.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama and an MBA from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri as well as certifications in pharmaceuticals and lean manufacturing.

For more information about Reading Bakery Systems' innovation or employment opportunities, please visit: readingbakery.com.