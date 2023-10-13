In a move reportedly reflecting growing consumer and customer demand for more sustainably sourced ingredients, Cargill will be one of the first, large-scale U.S. suppliers to exclusively offer palm oil certified by the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). As of October 2023, the company is no longer offering conventional palm oil in its U.S. portfolio.

The decision to solely offer RSPO-certified palm oil from Cargill’s U.S. refineries addresses rising demand from both consumers, who increasingly prioritize sustainability in their purchase decisions, and food manufacturers and retailers, who are working to advance their supply chain sustainability goals.

"RSPO members like Cargill represent one of the most pivotal pieces of the supply chain in terms of linking RSPO-certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO) to supply chain actors wanting to source CSPO for their consumer products,” says Cameron Plese, head of North America, RSPO. “By bringing certified ingredients to market, companies like Cargill are playing a vital role in enabling RSPO members, and other companies in North America, to continue to achieve their ambitious targets of sourcing and manufacturing products that are 100% RSPO certified. Our hope is that North America will become a market where 100% of products are RSPO certified, and this action that Cargill has taken helps to move us closer to that reality."

Cargill has supplied RSPO-certified palm oil since 2005, and in December 2020, converted its Charlotte, NC refinery to 100% segregated palm oil. With this latest move, by January 2024, all customers buying palm oil from one of Cargill’s U.S. refineries can be assured they are receiving RSPO-certified palm oil, sourced from either mass balance or segregated supply chains.

“Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to our goal of having a fully transparent, traceable, and sustainable palm oil supply chain, and is an important milestone as we continue to work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way,” says Reid Kinde, Cargill’s commercial leader for edible oils, North America. “RSPO certification gives customers peace of mind knowing that the palm oil they buy from our U.S. refineries was produced under a comprehensive certification program, with requirements and processes aimed at preventing deforestation and protecting animals and the people who live and work in palm-oil-producing regions.”

In order to ensure sufficient quantities of RSPO-certified palm oil, Cargill invested $200 million in a new palm oil refinery in Lampung, Indonesia. Due to its strategic location, the Lampung refinery sources palm oil directly from Cargill-owned plantations and mills and selected third-party mills that are compliant with Cargill’s policy on sustainability. This reportedly enables Cargill to provide customers with higher assurance that its palm oil supply chain is food-safe, reliable, and traceable.

Palm oil is said to be among the most versatile vegetable oils, used in many products, from soap and cosmetics to chocolate and noodles. It’s also reportedly the most productive oil crop, requiring four to 10 times less land than other vegetable oil crops to produce the same amount of oil. However, conventional palm oil does not always provide assurance as to its sourcing practices.

In contrast, the production of RSPO-certified palm oil is required to follow a set of sustainability principles and criteria established by the RSPO, which verifies that forests are protected, and social and environmental safeguards are met during the oil’s production and harvest. By offering only RSPO-certified palm oil from its U.S. refineries, Cargill is making significant strides toward its own sustainability commitments and helping the growing number of brands, retailers, and customers who have pledged to source palm oil responsibly, too.

“Responsible ingredient sourcing is good for the planet and good for our business,” says Kinde. “Increasingly, sustainability is a driver for consumers who see product choices as a reflection of who they are and what they value. Our bold commitment to RSPO-certified palm oil supply chains is one way we earn trust and demonstrate prioritization of sustainable sourcing practices.”

Related: Cargill food safety executive assumes presidency of Institute of Food Technologists