On November 1, Cinnaholic, the all-vegan bakery nearing 100 locations across 24 states, will be launching its holiday menu, including cinnamon rolls and cookies.

The holiday menu includes:

Santa’s Milk and Cookies: Original vegan cinnamon roll with French vanilla frosting topped with “Oreos" and chocolate chip cookie bites, and powdered sugar with red and white sprinkles

Gingerbread House Roll: Original vegan cinnamon roll with gingerbread frosting topped with cinnadoodle cookie bites, graham cookies, and multicolored sprinkles

Chocolate Peppermint Cookies: Fresh-made double chocolate chip cookies topped with crushed peppermint pieces and baked to perfection

Wreath Cake: Perfect for holiday gatherings of any kind, the wreath includes Cinnaholic's signature rolls folded into a wreath shape with your choice of 20+ frostings and up to 3 toppings, and serves 8–10.

The items items are available November 1 through December 31 and are vegan and dairy- and egg-free. Cinnaholic also offers an extensive catering menu plus delivery through third party vendors, providing extra ease during this busy season.