Company: A-B-C Packaging

Website: www.abcpackaging.com

Equipment Snapshot: A-B-C’s Model 300 case erector for 15-25 cpm production lines–a midrange machine that offers key production features of A-B-C’s higher speed Model 330 erector to deliver 24/7 reliable operation in a streamlined machine designed to ensure accelerated ROI.

Key production features include an ergonomic, low-level KD magazine that is easy to load and includes automatic stack indexing that frees the operator for other tasks. The top-feeding KD magazine accommodates warped and band-marked cases and the cam-operated erecting arm over-opens cases by the outer flaps to ensure reliable inner flap folding. A mechanical main drive powers the walking beam case transfer that positively squares cases as they travel.

The Model 300 also includes clear sliding guards as standard equipment that offer high visibility and protect plant personnel by stopping the machine when opened. Maintenance is simplified with easy-access, exterior-mounted motors, sealed bearings, water eliminator, non-contact sensors, and case backup eye. Changeover can be completed in minutes with no tools and simple crank adjusts to set points.

“We designed the Model 300 case erectors to give packagers in the 15-25 cpm market a solid production machine at a reduced price point. Our markets include food and dairy processors, snack manufacturers, small beverage companies, petfood manufacturers, household, personal care, and chemical manufacturers,” said Bryan Sinicrope, A-B-C VP, sales and marketing. The Model 300 is available in both tape and adhesive sealing models.

A-B-C manufactures a complete line of packaging machinery including case erectors, sealers, packers, decasers, bulk depalletizers, and palletizers. For complete details, contact A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation, 811 Live Oak Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689, Phone 800-237-5975, Fax 727-938-1239, or go to www.abcpackaging.com.